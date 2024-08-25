Kelsey Grammer’s most starstruck moment was meeting one of his idols Gregory Peck. But then he couldn’t escape the iconic actor.

“My most starstruck moment was meeting Gregory Peck in an airport lounge,” Grammer, 69, reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “He came up [to me], said hello and congratulated me on the show. I was happy to tell him that he had inspired me throughout my life and we became friendly.”

The Cheers actor added: “From that time on, whenever I was traveling, it seemed I would run into Gregory Peck.”

In addition to Peck — Grammer lists a slew of legendary actors that inspired him in his career journey.

“The actors I looked up to the most when I was growing up were John Wayne, Gregory Peck, Anthony Hopkins and Clint Eastwood,” he tells Us.

Keep scrolling to learn 25 personal facts about Grammer — including his favorite scene from Cheers.

Grammer’s new docudrama, George: Rise of a Revolutionary, is available to stream now on FOX Nation.

Related: Here’s Every Nostalgic Cast Reunion From the Emmy Awards It was all about nostalgia while honoring the best of television at the 2023 Emmys. To celebrate the 75th annual awards show, the Monday, January 15, ceremony featured iconic cast reunions and recreations of classic moments from a dozen beloved shows throughout the decades. All in the Family, Grey’s Anatomy, Ally McBeal, Cheers and Martin […]

1. One thing I’ve learned about myself from portraying Dr. Frasier Crane is that I’m not as weird as he is.

2. My first car was a Corvair van that I bought for $100. It was green and ran for about two months.

3. My secret talent is that I can stand on my head.

4. The proudest moment of my career was getting the Golden Globe for Boss.

5. I keep all of my Golden Globes, Emmys and my Tony Award in a little space on a shelf in my office.

6. My most starstruck moment was meeting Gregory Peck in an airport lounge. He came up [to me], said hello and congratulated me on the show. I was happy to tell him that he had inspired me throughout my life and we became friendly. From that time on, whenever I was traveling, it seemed I would run into Gregory Peck.

7. My favorite movie is The Searchers.

8. My alternate profession would be to run a boat rental company.

9. My favorite fast-food order is a Jamocha Shake from Arby’s.

10. Math was my best subject in school.

11. The actors I looked up to the most when I was growing up were John Wayne, Gregory Peck, Anthony Hopkins and Clint Eastwood.

12. My go-to karaoke song is “Let’s Dance” by David Bowie.

Related: Kelsey Grammer's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kelsey Grammer has had lasting success in the entertainment industry — his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane is one of the longest-running roles in TV history — but he has also faced numerous tragedies over the years. Grammer was only 13 years old when his father was shot and killed. Six years later, he faced another unimaginable loss […]

13. My first job was digging ditches when I was 14 and living in Florida.

14. My celebrity crush growing up was Ann-Margret.

15. Three items I can’t leave the house without are my wallet, phone and money clip — but I always seem to leave without one of them.

16. My fondest childhood memory was the last time my grandfather, who raised me, carried me upstairs to bed and I pretended to be asleep. It was really wonderful.

17. My favorite scene in Cheers was when Frasier had been arrested for being too rowdy at a hockey game, and I walked in and said, “Damn me to a junior college for saying it, but I was enjoying myself.”

18. My favorite way to spend the weekend is inappropriate to say. It does involve just laying around a bit.

19. To decompress after a long day, I’ll have my martini in the evening — that’s always a prize to look forward to — or I’ll sit down and have a beer, talk with the kids and watch a movie.

20. My favorite meal to cook is escargot.

Related: 'Cheers' Cast: Where Are They Now? Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman and More Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name! The critically acclaimed sitcom Cheers aired from 1982 to 1993, following a group of locals who hung out at a Boston bar of the same name. “Everything I do is because of the popularity of that show,” Ted Danson said of the series during a […]

21. The app I use the most is Word Cookies. I play that a lot.

22. I collect books, and my favorite one is A Passage to India by E.M. Forster.

23. Any song by James Taylor brings back the best memories.

24. On my bucket list, I’ve got a few plays and films I’d like to do. I’ve got some stuff written, but I just [want] to do the world some good, entertain, make people laugh [and] cry if I can. That’s kind of what I’m good at.

25. My favorite place to vacation is St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.