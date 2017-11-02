The Real Housewives of Atlanta always bring the drama and season 10 will be no different. What will be different is this time, Kim Zolciak is back — and it’s something that’s about to stir up a lot of trouble, Kenya Moore tells Us Weekly in an exclusive interview.

“The truth is, no one is excited for Kim to be back on the show,” says Moore, 46, explaining that before last season, she had no problem with Zolciak.

“I’ve said, ‘I like Kim, I know that she’s not on the show anymore but she seems like a straightforward girl and I like a girl who’s straightforward,'” she adds. “Flash forward to her just basically going out in the world and saying she hates me and all these terrible things.”

In the promo, Moore talks about the way Zolciak, 39, is “pimping out” her daughter Brielle.

“I don’t watch her show to know how she parents. I only know what I’ve read,” Moore tells Us. “I only know the things that I’ve actually known to be true, like her smoking while pregnant. While obviously that is not something that a pregnant woman should do. Also the whole world saw her go online and say, ‘Who does Brielle have to blow to get John Legend tickets?’ That’s her daughter. And you’re talking about a sexual act just to get tickets, so that is what I said to Kim.”

Zolciak responded to Moore’s comments in an exclusive statement to Us. “She doesn’t know me. She didn’t know me pregnant. I can count on two hands how many times I’ve been around this lady, and it’s never once been without a camera,” Zolciak says. “She has no idea who I am. She’s a fan. She reads about me.”

As for where they stand today, Moore reiterated that she’s baffled by the entire situation. “I don’t understand Kim, I don’t think I ever will and I really don’t like what I’ve seen of her because I was a fan,” she tells Us. “Emphasis on ‘was’.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

