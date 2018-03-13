It’s been handled! Kerry Washington hosted a bittersweet farewell dinner for her Scandal castmates and crew nearly one month before the series finale.

Washington, who has starred on the political drama as White House guru Olivia Pope, dined with her coworkers on Sunday, March 11, at STK Los Angeles.

“The dinner, which was to thank the cast and crew and writers, was the official last dinner for the full cast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the private bash. “Kerry planned everything from the menu to décor and made sure everything was accounted for, dietary restrictions and all.”

The actress, 41, was joined by show creator Shonda Rhimes and costars Tony Goldwyn (Fitzgerald Grant), Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins), Bellamy Young (Mellie Grant), Darby Stanchfield (Abby Whelan), Guillermo Diaz (Huck), Scott Foley (Jake Ballard), Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene), Joshua Malina (David Roson), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Marcus Walker) and George Newbern (Charlie).

“Everyone was dressed casually and it was a family dinner setting where people brought their significant others,” the insider added, noting that Lowes brought her 5-month-old son, Albee. “Kerry wanted to do something special for the group she considers her family.”

Washington and Perry also “handed out gifts to the writers to thank them for all of their hard work … and the group avidly thanked them.”

Added the pal: “Shonda, Bellamy and Jeff all gave speeches to thank everyone for their hard work, being amazing teammates and saying how proud they are to be a part of Scandal.”

Washington opened up about the show’s ending while appearing on Good Morning America in May 2017. “I think we’re all a little sad, but also we feel grateful to have the information,” she said at the time. “Sometimes as an actor you don’t know when you’re going to be out of a job, so it’s nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it’s our last season. We’re already talking about how it’s going to be, like, no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table.”

The award-winning series premiered on ABC in April 2012 and will air its seventh and final season finale on Thursday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!