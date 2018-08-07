IMove over HQ, there’s a new trivia game in town and it’s hosted by Kevin Jonas! The former boy bander is popping up on your phones at 8 p.m. ET each weekday for a new trivia game called Pop Culture Live.

“It’s a unique experience hosting a show for a mobile audience, in this setting, because there’s no one in the room with you, just you and the camera” Jonas, 30, explained to Us Weekly about the challenges of hosting a mobile game. “You really need to rely on your team to give you feedback on what works and what doesn’t. It’s a fun challenge to have.”

Being that it is a live mobile environment, Jonas admits there have been some embarrassing moments on set that he is “sure to hear about it on social media,” but Jonas reveals that the for the most part the players “have been great and rolling with the punches.”

Participants play for cash while answering questions all about pop culture spanning the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. And yes, there is some Jonas Brothers trivia thrown in the mix. So does that mean a special guest appearance by brothers Nick and Joe?

“There’s always a chance we’ll have some special people stopping by the show. We’re in talks with a few people at the moment, and you never know when family or close friends may want to pop in and show up,” Jonas told Us. “You’ll just have to play to find out.”

You can download the app by going to PopCultureLive.com.

