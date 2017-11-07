Kevin McKidd: Sandra Oh May Return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Holding out hope for Christina and Owen on Grey’s Anatomy? You’re not alone!

While promoting the upcoming 300th episode, Kevin McKidd, who portrays Owen on the long-running ABC medical drama, revealed that he’d absolutely love to have Sandra Oh, who played Christina, return — and she’s not exactly opposed to it.

“Even though I was part of it, Christina and Owen [were my favorite couple on the show],” McKidd told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, November 6. “They were such a complex couple and really loved each other and were passionate. They really struggled through a lot.”

The actor then admitted he speaks to Oh, who left the show at the end of season 10, “all the time” and she actually asks how Owen is doing!

“When my character got married to Amelia, she got kind of jealous and was like, ‘No, that’s not right! That shouldn’t be the way. That’s not cool. That shouldn’t be whats going on,'” he said, adding that he then told her that she has to come back if she wants things differently.

Her answer: “Well maybe, maybe.”

“I hope she will. I think it would be so much fun,” he said. “It would open up so much again in the story and mix everything up. Owen, wherever he is in his life, would have incredible stories. She’s just such an amazing actor. I still miss her to this day.”

The 300th episode of Grey’s will be a “poem” to loyal fans of the show, McKidd explained. “It’s an interesting episode. People come into the hospital that kind of trigger memories for a lot of our doctors,” he said. “It’s really cool the way the stories have been woven together to do that … There’s a lot of surprises and nuggets hidden within the episode.”

The patients that come into the hospital resemble both Christina and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) and there will be someone that reminds the staff of Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), as well, Entertainment Weekly revealed.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

