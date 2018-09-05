Good riddance? Netflix revealed the fate of Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood with the release of a new House of Cards teaser on Wednesday, September 5. The actor, 59, was axed from the show following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and in the new teaser, it’s revealed that Frank is dead.

In the video, Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is seen standing at her husband’s grave.

“I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line,” she says. For the last six words, she looks directly into the camera.

The clip then reveals the headstone for Francis J. Underwood, which reads “1959-2017” and “46th President of the United States of America.”

Netflix cut all ties with Spacey in November following the allegations made against him and later announced that Wright’s Claire would be taking over as the lead for the sixth and final season. The actress, 52, recently revealed she has not spoken to her former costar since the firing. He has also not been seen since November when he entered a sex rehab facility in Arizona.

“He’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure. I think that’s the way it should go,” she said in an interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital magazine, PorterEdit. She also added that she thinks everyone deserves a second chance.

“I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform,” the Texas native said. “In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

House of Cards returns to Netflix on Friday, November 2.

