Entertainment

Why Killer Mike Was Arrested at the 2024 Grammys After Winning 3 Awards

By
Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael", "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers", and " Best Rap Song" award for "Scientists & Engineers", poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering insight into why rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” the LAPD shared via X late Sunday night. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.”

In a separate post, the LAPD revealed that the suspect was identified as Michael Render, which is Killer Mike’s real name. He had been “booked for misdemeanor battery” and was being released.

Mike, 48, took home three Grammy Awards on Sunday before his arrest. He won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for the track “Scientists & Engineers” featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane and received Best Rap Album for his 2023 record, Michael.

“I’m a Black man in America and as a kid, I had a dream to become a part of music. And that 9-year-old is excitedly dancing inside me right now,” Mike said while accepting his Best Rap Performance award. “I want to thank anyone who dares to believe that art can change the world.”

Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammys for Misdemeanor Battery After Wins Shana Render
Shana Render and Killer Mike attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Monday, February 5, Mike appeared on Audacy’s V-103 and addressed the incident, playing coy about what really went down.

“We hit a speed bump, and then we head back to the party,” he said during the “The Big Tigger Show.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner sparked concern on Sunday after sharing a video of the musician walking out of the awards ceremony in handcuffs.

“Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto.com arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for ‘Scientists & Engineers,’ Best Rap Album for Michael),” he wrote via X, noting that a fan yelled “Free Mike” as the rapper walked by.

According to Gardner, Mike’s team was initially informed that it was “possible he may be released later tonight from the arena,” but details were unclear at the time.

“Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena,” a follow-up post read. “Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. ‘It’s a big nothing,’ source says.”

Gardner later spotted Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. speaking with Mike’s team at the arena.

“Around 6:15 p.m., the scene outside the security room where Killer Mike was held dispersed, with LAPD officers exiting the area and members of the rapper’s entourage also moving briskly through the arena,” Gardner wrote before sharing the LAPD’s official statement.

