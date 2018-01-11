Kim and Khloé Kardashian don’t hold back while talking about their brother Rob Kardashian’s legal drama with Blac Chyna in a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Did you see how I just went off on Rob in our group text?” Kim says to Khloé in a clip from the Sunday, January 14, episode. “I couldn’t take it.”

“Let’s focus on the positive,” Khloé, 33, says in the clip. “The negative is all of this other s—t right now.”

“The negative is just that like, with Rob having sisters, he should just know better,” the KKW Beauty creator, 37, replies. “He should have just like, controlled himself.”

Khloe, however, makes it clear that she has Rob’s back. “It just sucks,” the Good American designer says. “He’s made out to [be] this bad guy when [Chyna] is taunting him. Love makes you do f—ed up things. Do you think anyone’s proud of that? No. You don’t f—k with someone’s heart and emotions.”

As previously reported, the former couple’s custody battle over 14-month-old daughter Dream got ugly when Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob in July 2017 after he went on an explicit Instagram rant in which he posted nude photos of her. They settled their custody agreement two months later.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly in a statement at the time, noting that the Arthur George sock designer does not have “more than 50 percent custody.”

While Chyna and Rob may have settled their custody drama, the exes are still tied up in legal drama over their canceled reality series, Rob & Chyna. As previously reported, the mother of two (she shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga) is suing Rob, Kim and their mother, Kris Jenner, claiming they were responsible for the cancellation of the E! series.

Kim, Rob and Jenner’s attorney filed a demurrer on December 21, objecting to Chyna’s lawsuit and asking for the lawsuit to be dropped. In the filing, the three Kardashians claimed the Lashed Bar owner’s aforementioned restraining order prevented the filming and second season of Rob & Chyna.

KUWTK airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

