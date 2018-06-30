Drama ahead! Kim Kardashian pushes Kourtney Kardashian to tears during a tense fight in the new trailer for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Oh, hey guys. It’s Kimberly. Remember me? It’s been a minute. Did you miss us? Because we missed you,” the Selfish author, 37, begins the promo. “But don’t worry, you didn’t miss anything.”

The first scene shows a glowing Khloé Kardashian gushing “baby on board!” ahead of welcoming daughter True with Tristan Thompson on April 12 — just days after it was revealed that the NBA player had cheated on the Revenge Body host with multiple women.

“Not much has changed,” Kim says, as Khloé talks to new mom Kylie Jenner — who famously kept her pregnancy a secret — on the phone. “And we’ve been keeping a low profile.”

“My sisters and I are closer than ever,” Kim says with a smirk, as the trailer leads into a scene of Kourtney crying, saying, “You’re just a bitch” and Kim yelling in another, “Shut the f—k up!” Later on, Kim remarks, “She doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” to which Khloé responds, “She can shove Kardashian up her f—king vagina.”

“We’re still one big happy family,” the KKW creator explains, leading into a scene of Kris Jenner telling daughter Kendall Jenner, “He’s still part of our family,” to which the model interrupts, “What about my dad?” in reference to Caitlyn Jenner.

“Are you ready? Then let’s begin,” Kim slyly ends the trailer, before asking the camera, “Can you keep up?”

In a year that saw three sisters welcoming new babies into the family, this season will surely be an interesting one!

Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will premiere on E! on August 5.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!