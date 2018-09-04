Missed opportunity! Kim Zolciak claimed that she was once asked to be the Bachelorette and was “in talks” with ABC to accept the role.

“I was asked to do The Bachelorette, you know that? Like, probably many years ago,” Zolciak, 40, said on the Tuesday, September 4, episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “Like, I was in talks with them, oh God, probably 14 years ago. It was a long time ago. Long, long time ago because [my daughter] Ariana was probably a year or two old. I don’t even know how that started, because I wasn’t filming or doing anything. I guess a couple people that I knew were trying to align that.”

Zolciak, who noted that the offer came before she joined Real Housewives of Atlanta, added that “it would be so great” if her daughter Brielle Biermann were to hand out red roses.

“Brielle actually has a huge offer going on in a similar situation possibly,” the Bravo star teased. “I just want Brielle to do what makes her happy.”

But reality TV may remain a thing of the past for Zolciak. A source revealed to Us Weekly in April that the “Wig” songstress will not be returning to RHOA. “Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back,” said the insider. “None of the girls will film with her. They refuse.”

Days later, multiple sources told Us that Zolciak has “stopped filming” her spinoff series Don’t Be Tardy in the aftermath of the explosive RHOA season 10 reunion. Added an insider, “Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation.”

Us has reached out to ABC for comment.

