Kim Zolciak Has ‘Stopped Filming’ for ‘Don’t Be Tardy’

Kim Zolciak is stepping away from the cameras. The 39-year-old reality star has “stopped filming” for Don’t Be Tardy, multiple sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kim and her team have halted all production for Don’t Be Tardy while her lawyers have been working around the clock to investigate and deal with the final episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion,” one source says. A second insider adds, “Kim has pulled the plug on filming. She’s very upset about the entire situation.”

The news comes just days after Bravo aired part 3 of the explosive RHOA season 10 reunion. At the end of the Sunday, April 22, episode, Zolciak called host and executive producer Andy Cohen into the bathroom to express her frustration over the way she was treated by him and castmates NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Sherée Whitfield and Porsha Williams.

“How much can a person take? There wasn’t even one positive question for me,” Zolciak told Cohen, 49, who responded, “There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season. It was all combative.”

After the reunion was filmed, Us exclusively revealed that the Bravo personality is done with RHOA. “Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back,” a source told Us. “None of the girls will film with her. They refuse.” (Whitfield, 48, also will not return.)

Zolciak — who shared a Snapchat video on Wednesday, April 25, of herself getting an IV infusion of iron amid the Don’t Be Tardy drama — was one of the original stars of RHOA. She appeared in seasons 1 through 5 before returning as a friend of the Housewives in this year’s 10th installment. Her spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy, premiered in 2012 and wrapped its sixth season in December.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo and Zolciak’s rep for comment.

