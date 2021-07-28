Kirsten Storms continues to focus on her health after undergoing brain surgery and General Hospital fans will have to wait a little longer to see her character, Maxie Jones, back in action.

On Monday, June 26, the Soap Opera Network announced that Storms, 37, will be taking a temporary leave of absence while she focused on her recovery. She last appeared on the July 19 episode of daytime drama, during which Maxie leaving with her baby from Port Charles to Texas for an unknown amount of time.

The actress initially opened up about her health scare on her way home after the procedure.

“So I’ve not really spoken about this much, or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace. It was on the lower portion of my brain,” Storms explained via Instagram Stories in June.

The Disney alum clarified that she was not diagnosed with cancer and that she had the surgery because of a cyst.

“I had a very large cyst that had split into two, and the doctor said it was, like, so full the pressure was very noticeable when they opened up my skull. [It] sounds so weird,” she said in the clip at the time.

The Florida native has been using social media to show how she has been keeping busy during the recovery process and to offer more details on her wellbeing.

“I spent the last few years having random health issues that I disregarded as side effects to my medications or just something I was experiencing due to age,” Storms wrote in an Instagram post one day after revealing that she had surgery.

The Kim Possible alum explained that her doctor suggested ordering an MRI by chance, which revealed the cyst in her brain.

“I feel very fortunate that my situation wasn’t more serious and that I had a wonderful neurosurgeon who immediately knew how to fix it,” she noted. “I’m not gonna lie, brain surgery had me nervous, but I’m immensely thankful to my family, friends, and incredible ‘work family’ who have been supportive, kind and loving during a time when I’ve been feeling a lot of emotions.”

For Storms, being at work leading up to the procedure offered her “comfort” because she was around so many familiar people.

“I’m excited to get back to it after my recovery. (Yes, they shaved a portion of my head, so please no comments if you don’t like my hair. It’s temporary.),” the Days of Our Lives alum shared about her upcoming return. “Again, thank you to everyone for sending positive vibes my way. It’s not gone unnoticed. ♥️”