The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant’s memory at a recent game — and his daughter played an important role.

Bianka, 7, threw the first pitch at Dodgers Stadium on Sunday, August 25, to kick off the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Footage shared via social media showed Bianka winding up while wearing a Dodgers jersey with her last name and the No. 24 on the back. The crowd erupted into applause after her pitch, which was caught by right fielder Mookie Betts.

“Kobe forever,” read a post shared via the team’s X account on Sunday. “Thank you Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for spending the day with us for Kobe Bryant Jersey Day. 💜💛.”

Along with the clip of Bianka’s pitch, the post featured a photo of her smiling beside Betts, 31. A second pic showed a large check for $100,000 written out to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, which was founded in memory of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. The nonprofit seeks to create “positive impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports,” per its website.

In another video, Bianka’s sister Capri, 5, stood on the field with her family to announce, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball!”

Kobe shared four daughters with his wife, Vanessa Bryant. The late NBA legend was 41 years old when he and Gianna, then 13, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Since then, his family has continued to carry on his legacy.

“Thank you @dodgers for supporting our @mambamambacitasports foundation. L.A. Love 🙏🏽💜💛 💙🤍,” Vanessa, 42, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing photos from the MLB game.

She continued to celebrate Bianka’s big moment, reposting an Instagram Story shared by WNBA alum Candace Parker. “You see that look before she threw it 🔥🔥🔥 YEAAAAA BB! @vanessabryant,” Parker wrote.

Kobe’s loss has been felt throughout the sports world, particularly in L.A. where he played for his entire 20-year career in the NBA. Earlier this month, a statue of Kobe and Gianna was unveiled outside the Crypto.com Arena, home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“This statue of my Gigi and Kobe is extra special. … Hope you all enjoy this special place to visit,” Vanessa captioned an Instagram video from the reveal. “We love you Kobe and Gigi❤️❤️8•2•24 Mamba & Mambacita.”

Shortly before the Dodgers game, Vanessa shared an emotional tribute to her late husband on what would have been his 46th birthday. “Happy birthday @kobebryant . I love you for now, forever & for always. ❤️,” she captioned a throwback photo of the couple sharing a sweet kiss.