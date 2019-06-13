Taking sides! Kourtney Kardashian slammed her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, while weighing in on a feud mom Kris Jenner was having with her over their shared office space in a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, released on Thursday, June 13, the momager, 63, and the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, are seen complaining about each other.

According to Kris, who sounded off to Kourtney, 40, her youngest daughter was becoming territorial over their new work spot.

Kylie, meanwhile, sees things in an entirely different way, telling Khloé Kardashian that the family matriarch is “doing too much.”

The makeup mogul takes issue with Kris introducing the office as her own to the family despite Kylie’s name being on the door.

“She’s there in my parking spot, it’s like, ‘Why are you in my parking spot?’” she asks the Good American designer, 34.

As Kris tells Kourtney, Kylie set her straight in a very public way over the incident. “In front of everybody at the office, she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard.’”

The reality star continues, “I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office, because she needed to do her work.”

While Khloé sides with her sibling, saying, “It makes sense, ‘cause it’s your office. She definitely doesn’t think that,” Kourtney is firmly #TeamKris.

“She has this, like, entitlement,” the Poosh founder quips. “No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner!”

She adds, “Definitely don’t let her boss you around. You’re Kris M.F. Jenner. You are her mother! … You should absolutely do whatever you gotta do.”

Last year, it was Kourtney who was being called “entitled” by Kim Kardashian during a feud they had over conflicting schedules for the family’s Christmas photo shoot in an August 2018 episode of the show. “You’re the most f––ing entitled person on the planet when you work the least,” Kim, 38, shot at her older sister at the time.

The lifestyle blogger, who has since made up with the KKW Beauty founder, shot back, “You’re a very distraught, evil human being. I don’t wanna see you, OK? I don’t agree with who you are as a human being.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m.

