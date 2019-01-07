Shake it off! Kirsten Bell and Dax Shepard had quite the date night at the 2019 Golden Globes, where the couple strutted the carpet before taking their seats inside The Beverly Hilton ballroom. Bell, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Good Place at the Sunday, January 6, event, was all smiles next to her husband of five years – and was not letting any recent rumors get to her.

“Rumors aren’t really anything,” the actress, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively inside the show. “We have a happy marriage and if people don’t want to believe it, that’s their problem.”

Last month, Julie Andrews’ granddaughter Kayti Edwards claimed that she had an affair with Shepard, 44, two years into his relationship with the Frozen star. The Ranch star denied the claims, shooting down the report, which included photos of Edwards and Shepard kissing on Daily Mail.

“Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. However, it never put any strain on their relationship.

“Dax denied the allegations publicly because he wanted the world to know that Kristen is his one and only. They’re solid; their marriage is strong,” a source told Us. Anther added, “She believes Dax.”

Shepard and Bell married in 2013 and share two children, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5. At the show, Bell also revealed to Us that she and her husband were most excited about “going to bed” after the event. The two skipped the afterparties and headed home, sharing the journey on Instagram Stories. Their kids had actually decorated their door, Bell revealed on her Stories, with drawings and heart cut-outs.

“Don’t worry kids, your mom and dad are safe and sound at home eating leftovers and watching @60minutes,” Bell wrote on a photo of she and Shepard in their pajamas.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

