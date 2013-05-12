Nearly one year after saying goodbye following her seven-year run on the show, Kristen Wiig returned to host Saturday Night Live on May 12. The 39-year-old actress reunited with former cast members, who helped her kick off the show with her opening monologue.

PHOTOS: Kristen's best SNL characters

After singing a rendition of The Pointer Sisters' "I'm So Excited," Wiig gave a tour of backstage to prove she still knew the place well. Unfortunately, her memory wasn't that good and she accidentally walked in on Maya Rudolph and Jonah Hill making out in the janitor's closet.

PHOTOS: Funniest female stars in Hollywood

Other highlights from the night included a funny sketch for a 1-800-Flowers commercial honoring Mother's Day. "This Mother's Day, I'm going to show my mom how much I care with a little help from 1-800-Flowers," Wiig said.

"Oh honey, I love these. Thank you," her mom (Kate McKinnon) said after receiving the flowers. "But maybe you should keep them because your apartment is so sad."

During brunch, her mother asked a waiter if there were nuts in her meal. "There are never nuts in eggs benedict," Wiig said. "You're not even allergic. Nothing would happen."

PHOTOS: Famous funny faces

Watch Wiig's 1-800-Flowers commercial above and tell Us: How did she do hosting Saturday Night Live?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!