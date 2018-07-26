There’s no better support than a husband! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, July 29, episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari opens up to Jay Cutler about drama going on at her store. She explains that her employee Shannon Ford came into the store in tears after Cavallari didn’t hire her friends.

“She’s like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you’re gonna be saying about me,’” the designer explains. Her husband’s advice is simple: fire someone to make a statement.

“This is probably why you don’t own your own business,” Cavallari answers.

“I can’t even get a job there and I own half of it,” the former NFL star adds. “I do!” She hesitates to agree, laughing and adding, “I might wanna work on that prenup!”

Later in their conversation, the former Hills star decides she needs to get all of the team together. “Little pep rally for your sorority?” Cutler asks.

“I didn’t go to college. That’s your thing,” she answers. “I’m pretty sure you hung out with sorority girls!”

“A few … ahh, the old days,” he says, causing his wife to crack up.

The mother of three recently told Us Weekly that her husband didn’t want to be part of the show, but is very supportive of her work. “You do get to see Jay and I and our dynamic. And he’s funny on the show, so I’m excited for people to get to see the real him too,” she told Us exclusively in June. “We discussed beforehand what we would and wouldn’t share. This whole world is very new for him. He’s very private. And I am too about my relationship, but I’m way more comfortable doing a reality show, obviously since I’ve done them, and I just wanted to make sure that he feels comfortable. So we discussed beforehand what we were gonna air and what we weren’t.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!