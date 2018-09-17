Where’s Samantha? Kristin Davis took to Instagram during the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 17, to share a throwback photo with her Sex and the City costars. Well, most of them.

The 2004 picture features Davis, now 53, posing alongside Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker at HBO’s Emmys afterparty. Several followers pointed out that Kim Cattrall was noticeably missing.

“Emmy flashback – super happy memories and wishing joy to everyone tonight,” she captioned the post. “We are all so incredibly lucky to get to do what we do !”

Cattrall, 62, has been at odds with her former costars since Parker, 53, revealed in September 2017 that a third SATC movie had been scrapped. “I’m disappointed,” she told Extra at the time. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

Later that day, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, retweeted a report that claimed Cattrall’s “outrageous demands” caused the film to be shelved. The actress, who portrayed Samantha Jones, denied in an interview with Piers Morgan that she asked for more money. She then explained that her heart simply just “wasn’t in it.”

The drama escalated when Cattrall’s brother, Christopher, was found dead in February after being reported missing. Parker extended her condolences on social media, but Cattrall wasn’t having it.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw, later clarified that she was not feuding with Cattrall. “There is no catfish. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” she told Vulture in April. “I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard.”

