A family that fights legal battles together, stays together! The Sunday, January 14, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was equally filled with drama and laughter as Kris Jenner, was stuck between battling Rob Kardashian’s legal woes with ex Blac Chyna and being handcuffed to a mime. Seriously, is there anything that woman can’t do?

Kim Hints At Rob’s Revenge Porn Fiasco

As the topic of brother Rob’s legal battles arose, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but hint at his bizarre recent behavior with Chyna. “Rob, having sisters, he should just know better. He should have just controlled himself,” Kim said, presumably speaking about Rob’s July 2017 Instagram tirade which included him posting explicit unauthorized photos of the mother of his child. Khloe Kardashian then chimed in defending her brother’s actions saying: “He’s made out to be this bad guy when she’s taunting him.”

Later, while at Kourtney Kardashian’s house, Rob called to check in, revealing he’d been in the throes of an eight-hour mediation with Blac Chyna. Kris, who appeared fatigued by the ordeal, admitted, “It’s just stressful because at the end of the day, I’m trying to help him navigate this.”

As the episode progressed, it became clear that Rob’s legal negotiation with Chyna had come to an end. Kris revealed to Khloe: “We’re done with the thing.” She added that Blac Chyna’s “gonna sign, whatever, the family law agreement.” While remaining tight lipped about the details of the lawsuit, Kris did manage to convey that the subject circled around custody payments.

Kylie Jenner Catches Employee Taking Secret Photos

Never without a shortage of fires to put out, Kris found herself in another fiasco as she received a call from Kylie Jenner in the middle of filming a testimonial. Kylie, who has been surprisingly private during the course of her pregnancy, called her mom in a panic claiming one of her employees had been photographing her. Kris walked away from the cameras, asking, “Should we have her arrested?” Is this a case for the FBI? Kris later revealed: “I really feel bad for Kylie because there’s always somebody trying to exploit.”

And in true Kris form, on top of aiding her children in their various crises, she also managed to be a good sport as daughter Khloe handcuffed her to an actual mime — inspired by a prank Khloe saw on the show Impractical Jokers. Kris, while stressed and busy, did admit that the mime, Pierre, gave her the most laughs she’s ever had.

Kourtney Defines Her Relationship with Younes Bendjima

The episode also followed Kourtney as she geared up for her week-long romantic getaway with 24-year-old beau Younes Bendjima. While somber about the prospect of leaving her kids behind, Kourtney revealed she’s not “ready to mix the two worlds yet,” when it comes to introducing them to her new man. When it came to the topic of co-parenting with ex Scott Disick as she embarks on her travels, the mother of three admitted, “it’s frustrating to me to have my co-parenting partner who’s not fully reliable.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

