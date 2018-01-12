Bumping along! Pregnant Khloé Kardashian showed off her baby belly at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday, January 11.

Kim took to Twitter to tell fans about their trip to mall — which included a flash mob!

“OMG you guys!!!! I just experienced a flash mob!!!! @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian & @ForeverKhadijah surprised me with a flash mob in the middle of the mall!” the 37-year-old Selfish author tweeted on Thursday. “And yes they were dancing in the flash mob! I was dying!!!! Like literally crying laughing and confused all at the same time. It was amazing!

Scroll through to see pictures of the Kardashians’ mall adventure.