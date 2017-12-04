Keeping up with the gun safety! The Sunday, December 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians began with a bang, literally, when Kendall Jenner and half-sister Khloé Kardashian discussed arming their homes with guns following Kendall’s March 2017 robbery.

Kendall Worries About Stalkers

The episode kicked off with Kendall admitting, “I literally once a week have a stalker.” The 22-year-old supermodel continued, “They just like wait outside my house for me and my security guards won’t let me leave.” This isn’t her first run-in with a stalker. In October 2016 she testified in court against another stalker, who was eventually convicted for trespassing.

Kendall Talks About Being Robbed

Kendall then opened up about her robbery earlier this year, saying, “Every single piece of my jewelry was stolen.” Khloé then brought up sister Kim Kardashian‘s infamous 2016 Paris robbery saying, “Ever since Kim’s situation in Paris … it’s just a scary world.” She then asked Kendall, “Do you know what kind of gun you like?”

Kim Isn’t in Favor of Their Plan

Khloé and Kendall then talked to Kim about their interest in firearms. Kim, who was robbed at gunpoint, seemed immediately turned off by the idea. Khloé asked, “In your situation, say that gun, you were able to get access to it, would you know what to do?” Kim replied that a gun would not have helped her, adding, “There was no way I would have gotten out of there. I’m not Lara Croft.”

Kim then urged her sisters to not get a gun, saying, “I wouldn’t want, like, sleepovers going on with the kids here knowing there’s a gun. I just personally don’t feel comfortable with that.” Kim then added, “I personally am not a fan of having guns in the home.” Considering the Kardashians dedicated an entire episode to sitting down with gun charity Everytown for Gun Safety, it was certainly ironic to see Kendall and Khloé so intrigued by the idea of arming themselves.

Khloé Gets Fired Up

Kendall and Khloé then visited a gun range where they learned safety tips and firing methods. Kendall, clearly freaked out by Khloé’s gun firing, admitted, “I’ve obviously been to a shooting range before but it’s literally scaring me so bad I’m hiding behind the wall.” After leaving the gun facility, Khloé said, “I’m super happy that Kendall and I went to the gun range. I feel so educated. … I’m proud that I did that.”

Khloé and Kendall Make an Educated Decision

The episode concluded with Khloé telling Kim that she and Kendall would not be getting guns to protect their homes, explaining that they got on a conference call with Everytown. “They said they’re all for the second amendment,” she explained. “They also told us the risks for having a gun.” Statistics included the fact that a woman is five times more likely to be killed if she has a gun in her home. Khloé then said, with “mass shooting after mass shooting … I think the answer is to not add more guns into the world.” She concluded, “I would rather avoid all of this and leave our guns to our security team.”

