The Kardashian-Jenner clan had babies on their minds on the Sunday, February 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as Khloé Kardashian revealed her birth plan while sister Kim Kardashian opened up about her decision to use a surrogate.

Khloé Plans to Fly Her L.A. Doctor to Cleveland for Birth

“We’re having the baby in Cleveland,” Khloé told Kim one afternoon. The mother-to-be added, “My doctor, she’s flying to Cleveland to deliver the baby.” Khloe then revealed she plans to engage in the age-old Kardashian tradition of eating her child’s placenta. Yum!

Khloé Has No Plans to Marry Tristan

While Facetiming with close friend Jen Atkin, the hair stylist asked Khloé if she was going to marry her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. Khloé denied any plans in the near future saying, “I was married before and it didn’t do anything. … I’m in a good healthy relationship.”

Kim Worries About Not Bonding With Baby No. 3

While chatting with Khloé, Kim opened up about her regrets over hiring a surrogate for baby number three. She divulged, “Even though I will appreciate not having to gain the weight and then lose the weight … I so would have rather have done it on my own.” She then added, “I just hope I care as much. … Everyone says it’s like no different.”

Kourtney Hints at Wanting Another Baby

As the baby fever continued, Kourtney Kardashian revealed she may be considering having another baby. While on the topic of freezing her eggs, she admitted she wouldn’t need a sperm donor because she has “real prospects.” Was the mother of three hinting at wanting a child with 24-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima? While she decided against the egg-freezing procedure for the time being, Kourtney did admit she’s not “done having kids in life.”

Kim Opens Up About Ending Working Relationship With Steph Shepherd

While on the phone with a friend, Kim admitted to approaching former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and saying, “I just think that you’ve outgrown your position here.” Kim added, “It ended like really well. … She knew it wasn’t working.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!