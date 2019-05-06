Lawyer up! The Sunday, May 5, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians featured an exclusive in-depth look at Kim Kardashian’s budding legal career as she jetted up to San Francisco to attend her legal apprenticeship at a law firm.

Kim opened up about her longtime interest in the legal field saying in an interview segment, “I have always been really fascinated with crime.” She then recounted a memory of a time when she told her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., about her interest in criminal justice. Kim recalled the former O.J. Simpson defense attorney telling her, “This will stress you out too much. You do not want to take this on.”

While at lunch with a friend Kim revealed that she used to go through her father’s case files for the O.J. Simpson trial out of curiosity and that her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would yell at her for doing so. While at lunch Kim laid out her plans for her apprenticeship and mentioned having to spend 18 hours a week at Van Jones and Jessica Jackson’s San Francisco law firm, #cut50, in order to achieve the required hours to take the bar while bypassing the traditional law school route.

After she jetted to San Francisco, we got a glimpse of Kim’s apprenticeship in action as she met with criminal defense attorney Jackson. The acclaimed lawyer then gifted Kim with an enormous stack of textbooks to begin their instruction. Overwhelmed at the amount of work ahead of her, Kim lamented in an interview, “I’m going to law school. It is a full commitment. I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

Kanye West appeared supportive of his wife’s enormous undertaking and even joked that she could help him “get out of some of my f–ked up deals” after she becomes a lawyer. Later, while back in San Francisco, Kim said that she had some difficulty with her studies, saying she “snoozed through contracts.” Kim added, “I was literally, like, could hardly get through it.” In spite of the workload, Kim seemed excited to embark on this journey saying, “The timing’s actually perfect. … The best way to change the system is to really know the system.”

The episode also followed Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick as they continued their long-running gag of Khloé’s fine-art painting career under the pseudonym “Art Vandalay.” While painting a new series of glitter-covered abstract pieces, Khloé was greeted via Facetime by a red wine-drinking Jennifer Lawrence, who had called from Kris Jenner’s phone. The Hunger Games actress was having a night out with Kris and told Khloé, “I am the new Kris. … You’re doing great sweetie, you’re doing great.” Jennifer also alluded to her night of debauchery with Kris, telling Khloé, “We wouldn’t be having this much fun if you guys were here.” Ouch!

The episode also followed Kourtney Kardashian as she struggled with the reality that her eldest child, Mason Disick, is growing up too fast. While at lunch with Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Kourtney recounted a story of 8-year-old Mason flirting with a friend of Kendall Jenner’s and telling her, “You know, I’m getting a cell phone when I turn 9 and I want your number to be the first one in it so I can text you.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

