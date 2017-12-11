Keeping up with the never-ending grandchildren! The Sunday, December 10, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians brought us some serious revelations about Kim Kardashian‘s current surrogacy journey as the arrival of her third child rapidly approaches.

Kim Gushes Over Her Surrogate

The episode followed a timeline that began with Kim coming to the decision to have a third child via a gestational surrogate. Kim opened up about how she came to choose her surrogate, whose identity remains anonymous, saying, “Finding someone you really trust is really more difficult than you can imagine. … It was maybe a year before we finalized our current situation.” Kim gushed about the surrogate, “She’s such a nice person. Like, she’s so easy to talk to.”

Kim Opens Up About Losing an Implanted Embryo

Kim then explained her process saying, “This particular surrogate, she was the best fit for my family so we just had to go with it and try one embryo.” In a shocking bombshell, Kim admitted to the loss of an implanted embryo from a fertility procedure before her pregnancy with son Saint, now 2, saying, “One didn’t work with me. I tried it and I lost one of them.” Sister Khloé Kardashian then confirmed this information in a testimonial saying, “Before Kimberly got pregnant with Saint she had an embryo implanted in her and that embryo did not take. So Kim is super nervous and anxious during this waiting period.”

Kim Confirms She’s Having a Girl

The waiting period was quickly over when Kim revealed the happy news to Khloé later in the episode saying, “We’re having a baby. A girl.” Kim then confided, “I definitely want to keep it private. … I don’t want people to find my surrogate. … I don’t want people following her and chasing her.” The soon-to-be mother of three said of her laid-back demeanor, “I really trust my surrogate,” adding, “I’m not trying to control her every move.”

Kim Says She Used to Hate Former Assistant Stephanie

Later, in a brief but scandalous moment, Kim revealed that her relationship with now-former assistant Stephanie Shepherd wasn’t always amicable. While, as Us Weekly previously reported, the duo remain close following Shepherd’s departure as Kim’s right-hand woman earlier this year, it was certainly unsettling to see Kim mention their unsavory history when she confessed to Kourtney Kardashian in an off-hand remark, “I hated Steph.” Ouch.

Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Know Who Chris Hemsworth Is

The episode also featured Kourtney finally confirming her relationship to model Younes Bendjima to her sister Khloé. Prior to the admission,Khloé attempted to taunt the mother of three with a fictional hypothetical romantic evening with none other than Chris Hemsworth. We were definitely cracking up when Khloe brought up the idea to Kim who responded, “Who’s that?” Khloe, naturally, responded saying, “Thor.”

Kourtney Doesn’t Want to Put Younes on the Show

Kourtney, who did admit that Younes was her boyfriend, explained his absence from filming saying, “I don’t feel like sitting and airing my business. … I’m not using it on the show. … I don’t feel like I need to expose.”

Tell Us: What do you think about Kim opening up about her surrogacy journey?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

