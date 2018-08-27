‘Tis the season to have drama! As the Kardashian clan headed into the holiday season, tensions rose as temperatures dropped! In addition to Kylie Jenner finally opening up about her secret pregnancy, major conflicts swirled around the invite list for matriarch Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party on the Sunday, August 26, episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The episode kicked off with an explosive argument around whether or not Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick would be invited to Kris’ holiday soiree. As Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall sat around Kris’ kitchen, Kris argued to a hesitant Kourtney, “You have to invite Scott. … He’s still part of our family.” Then, in a twist, Kendall interjected, “What about my dad?” Kris appeared caught off guard by the mention of ex Caitlyn Jenner when Kim added, “Scott has never done anything mean or said anything negative.” Kendall, in a heated moment, responded, “They’ve both done f-ked up things in different ways.” Kris then implied she has no relationship with Caitlyn when she said, “I have a relationship with Scott.”

Later, Kim met up with Disick to dish about his potential exclusion from the family event. Scott, who appeared frustrated, vented to Kim, “I know way too much sh-t. I could do a tell all.” Eventually, Scott confronted Kourtney about the party. Kourtney stressed that she wanted to invite Scott but was worried about him disrespecting her then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Eventually she relented, saying that she would invite Scott for the sake of their children.

“I think that our lives are changing,” she said. “If my boyfriend is going to the party … I just don’t want any disrespect. I’ve been feeling super anxious, but I don’t want the kids to not have their dad there.”

At the Christmas Eve party, Scott was shown partying amongst the star-studded attendees. In a testimonial shot, Kim revealed, “My mom even told Kendall that Cait could come to the Christmas party. … She didn’t.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Kourtney’s ongoing feud showed no signs of slowing down. While at a bar with Kendall, Kourtney discussed her fight with Kim about the Christmas card shoot, specifically Kim’s comment that Kourtney was “the least interesting to look at.”

Kendall, appalled, said, “That’s a horrible thing to say.” Kourtney then proceeded to say that Kim had “cellulite” covering her “ass.” Kendall hinted that Kim’s life was out of control, saying vaguely, “She’s also really crazy right now for reasons. For good reasons.”

In a mirroring scene, Kim vented to Khloé about her frustrations with Kourtney. After hearing that the eldest Kardashian may not be in town for the holidays, Kim slammed Kourtney, saying, “Do you think it’s a cry for help? A cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?”

As the rest of the family feuded, Khloé spent the majority of the episode agonizing over her pregnancy announcement. Khloé, who didn’t want to overshadow her youngest sister Kylie’s pregnancy, admitted she was waiting for Kylie to announce before she would make an announcement of her own. Eventually, in an adorable testimonial shot with Kim, a pregnant Kylie called Khloé and said, “I don’t ever think I’m going to announce that I’m pregnant. … I just don’t wanna be in the spotlight. I’m just gonna be low-key. So, I think that you should just go ahead.” She then added, “You don’t have to wait for me, you should announce.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

