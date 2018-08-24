No closure yet. Younes Bendjima is having a hard time moving on from his breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

Two weeks after the 39-year-old reality star pulled the plug on their nearly two-year relationship, the insider tells Us that “Younes is still bitter about their breakup.”

The source adds that “it hasn’t been an easy breakup for him,” and “it doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person.”

Bendjima, 25, took off to Mexico on August 6, following his split with Kardashian. He was spotted getting flirty with Jordan Ozuna, a former Las Vegas waitress — who was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Tyga — at the time, but quickly debunked rumors he had already moved on.

“They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on his Instagram Story the following day. “F–k your Hollywood bulls–t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on August 7 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was the one who ultimately made the decision to end their relationship. The former couple first met in October 2016 at Paris Fashion Week and started dating shortly after.

Bendjima’s breakup from Kardashian isn’t the only thing he’s made headlines for this month. On Thursday, TMZ released a video of him getting into a fight with an employee outside a West Hollywood restaurant. The physical altercation occurred at 2:15 a.m. on March 24. Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. were also with Bendjima and others at the time, but stayed back and away from the altercation.

