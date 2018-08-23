Younes Bendjima got into a physical altercation with a Delilah employee outside the West Hollywood restaurant months before his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

TMZ released surveillance footage of the altercation on Thursday, August 23. The video shows the 25-year-old leaving the hot spot with Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. and at least a dozen other men at 2:15 a.m. on March 24.

The employee is seen opening a back door that leads to the parking lot before saying something to the group. A source who was there told the website that the staffer “talked smack,” which apparently angered Bendjima. The video shows the model charging toward the man and then punching his head and pulling his hair. Another member of the group joins in as the employee appears to fall down to the ground.

Throughout the entire incident, Drake, 31, and Beckham, 25, stand in the background and watch.

TMZ reported that the employee filed a police report but ultimately decided not to pursue charges.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian, 39, broke up with Bendjima after nearly two years together. He was later spotted getting cozy with model Jordan Ozuna in Mexico, but quickly shut down rumors that he was moving on. “They really want me to be the bad guy,” he wrote on his Instagram Story on August 7. “F–k your Hollywood bulls–t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

A source later told Us exclusively that “there’s little chance” of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reconciling with Bendjima: “He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Bendjima and Delilah.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!