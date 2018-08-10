Don’t hold your breath for a Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima reunion. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the model would “have to make a major change” for the exes to reunite.

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together,” the source tells Us. “He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, August 7, that 39-year-old reality star ended things with Bendjima, 26. A second source told Us at the time that their relationship “ran its course” and “there wasn’t any dramatic moment” between them.

While photos of Bendjima with another woman in Mexico surfaced the same day the break up news hit, the former boxer denied being unfaithful or dating someone new on his Instagram Story, writing, “They really want me to be the bad guy … “F—ck your Hollywood bullshit (can’t have fun with your friends no more).” The first source echoes that by telling Us that neither party cheated.

Days after the spit news broke, Kardashian reunited with ex Scott Disick at her sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash. The twosome, who share sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 6, were seated next to each other at the party, which began at Craig’s in West Hollywood before the family headed to Delilah’s restaurant.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian both shared footage of Kourtney and Disick, 35, at the party. “A girl can dream,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host captioned one video of the pair at the table.

“Oh, just like an old married couple, on your phones,” Kim, 37, added on her Story.

A source told Us Weekly, however, that Disick is “happy” with his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. While the 19-year-old was noticeably absent at Kylie’s party, the source told Us that “nothing with [Kourtney and Scott] is even remotely on the horizon” and the exes are “coparenting their kids as they have been with great success.”

