‘Tis the season for bombshells! The action-packed Sunday, December 17, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was filled with revelations from the historically public family.

Kris Keeps Her Life Private When Not Filming

The episode centered around the family as they attended formal media training for the first time ever. Kim Kardashian, who recently began her media training journey, encouraged momager Kris Jenner to join in on the process. “I don’t want to do it,” Kris said, “I don’t want to be on the defensive about us or about Caitlyn. … I am enjoying private life to be private, more off-camera when we’re not doing our show.”

Kim Says the Family Is ‘Screwed’ If E! Show Ends

Joined by Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kris and Kim headed to Clarity Media Group where they received media counseling. While there, Kim pleaded on behalf of her mother, explaining, “My mom has done so much but I don’t think she gets, like, the accolades that she thinks she deserves. … I really want her to start pushing herself as the strong businesswoman and mogul she really is.” Later, after receiving some hard-hitting questions in a mock interview, Kim fielded a particularly controversial topic when the moderators asked if the famous family could sustain their brand after their E! series ends. Following a serious debate among the siblings, Kim joked, “So we’re screwed when the show’s over.”

Kendall Implies She ‘Kept Things’ From Kris About Caitlyn

The interviewers then asked Kris a series of hard-hitting questions including if she “turned a blind eye” to Caitlyn Jenner‘s gender identity during their 24-year marriage. Kris was refreshingly candid, saying, “No … I just think I didn’t have the whole truth of what was going on in his life.” Kendall jumped in, adding, “We kept a lot of it from you.” Kris confirmed this, saying her children were “told not to” repeat certain things to her. “There were things that happened that they did not tell me,” she added. “I would do anything for my kids. Had I known any of the things they were experiencing … it just broke my heart.”

Kris explained there were “two truths,” adding that for “more than half the marriage it was like … perfect.” Of Caitlyn coming out as transgender, she said, “I wouldn’t have seen that truth in, like, a gazillion years.” Kris later revealed that she thought Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, The Secrets of My Life, was “very mean-spirited.” She added that there were “a lot of inaccuracies,” and that she wished Caitlyn had simply written, “Married to her. Didn’t work out. She’s a great girl.”

When the topic of Kendall’s infamous and controversial Pepsi ad arose, the model responded, “It was definitely a huge learning lesson. … There were a lot of things that were blinding me.” When asked if she blamed her mom for the entire fiasco, Kendall responded, “No.” Later, in a testimonial, she concluded, “The only person that’s only gonna truly, truly look out for me is me.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

