He’s in! Kyle MacLachlan, who played Charlotte’s ex-husband Trey MacDougal on Sex and the City, would sign on for a third movie — but he has one request.

“Oh, sure, it’d be fun. But they’d have to bring back Frances Sternhagen who plays Bunny,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the premiere of his film The House With A Clock In Its Walls on Sunday, September 16. “I will insist on that, yeah. We’d have to have our own little scene together.”

MacLachlan, 59, appeared on the HBO series from 2000 to 2002. Sternhagen played Trey’s controlling mom and Charlotte’s then-mother-in-law.

Although MacLachlan’s stint didn’t last long on the hit show, he “occasionally” still bumps into his former costars.

“I live in New York primarily. I’ll see someone out and about or I’ll see like Chris [Noth] out and about. Mr. Big,” he added to Us at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. “I’ll pop by and see him at his place in New York, but once in a while.” (Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon also reside in NYC.)

Earlier this year, Kim Cattrall revealed she would not be signing on for a third movie. Parker later said she was disappointed that another wouldn’t be made, causing rumors to fly that it was because of Cattrall. Cattrall went on to state that the two were “never” friends and that Parker “could have been nicer” about the situation.

In April, Parker told Vulture: “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it. I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.”

MacLachlan, meanwhile, has kept busy since saying goodbye to Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Carrie (Parker), Samantha (Cattrall) and Miranda (Nixon). He reprised his role of Dale Cooper in the Twin Peaks revival and currently stars in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, which centers on a young orphan who helps his uncle locate a clock that has the ability to end the world.

“It’s a good story about being comfortable with who you are and finding your place in the world,” he told Us of the movie. “Told with the backdrop of a funny, scary, supernatural kind of film. It’s really about trying to fit in. Being comfortable.”

The Eli Roth-directed movie also stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro and Lorenza Izzo. It hits theaters September 21.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!