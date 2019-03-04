Keeping it in the family! Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are so excited that his cousins, the Bessudos, are starring on Bravo’s newest hit series, Mexican Dynasties.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, recently spoke to Us Weekly and revealed the reality TV tips she shared with Doris Bessudo, who is directly related to Umansky, 48.

“I gave Doris advice, 100 percent. I just said no matter what happens, never do anything you don’t want to do or say. Always be yourself. Always speak your truth and even if people are mad at you, if you speak your truth and you’re being genuine to who you are, you can live with yourself at the end of the day,” Richards dished to Us. “If you say something you don’t really feel or do something that’s not you and then you get reamed, you’re going to want to cry your eyeballs out, trust me. So always stay true to who you are and be honest. That’s what I do and that’s how I live my life and that’s how I am on the show. That’s the best advice I can give.”

Mexican Dynasties follows three wealthy families — the Bessudos, the Allendes and the Madrazos — through their personal and professional triumphs in Mexico City as they tackle stereotypes, enjoy their luxurious lifestyles and overcome obstacles.

Doris, who runs a successful public relations firm and help manages her mother Raquel Bessudo’s modeling and acting career, also told Us how much she valued hearing Richards’ words of wisdom.

“Kyle has been with me since day one. I called her when this was happening and all she said was, ‘Doris, enjoy the ride, have fun. It’s going to be a crazy ride.’ She didn’t want to tell me anything to, like, have any preconceived ideas,” Doris explained, noting that watching Richards’ journey unfold in the 90210 didn’t make her nervous. “I am who I am. I’m very real, so what you’re going to see on TV is who I am. I have nothing to hide.”

Mexican Dynasties airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

