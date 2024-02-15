The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will wrap its 13th season next week — and Kyle Richards may be ready to call it quits.

A staple of the show since season 1, Richards, 55, has been open about her personal battles. As viewers tune in to see more on the demise of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, she says she wouldn’t mind exiting the limelight.

“I’m just sort of waiting for it to be over, to be honest,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 14. “I feel like I’ve gotten through, like, the hardest parts, but then I have a little break … and then more difficult stuff comes up.”

Richards is one of the longest-tenured Housewives in Bravo history, along with New Jersey’s Teresa Guidice, who has also been there since the beginning.

Living in front of the cameras for that long takes a toll, and Richards admitted she thought about leaving the show as far back as season 5. With changes in her personal life, however, now might be the time.

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, ‘How can I continue to do this?’” she said. “Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come where I say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

The final episodes of the season focus on the dissolution of Richards’ marriage to Umansky and the couple’s discussion with their four children. She adds that as tough as those moments are to have on camera, it’s also difficult reliving them when the episodes air — and then rehashing it all again in the reunion episodes.

While Richards’ future on RHOBH may be unknown, she said she’s going to stay in Los Angeles for now. She and Umansky, 53, had previously talked about leaving California, but Richards does not want to move unless her four children can come with her, which means any relocation plans are on hold at least until her daughter Portia, 16, graduates high school.

“To be living somewhere away from paparazzi and the spotlight, obviously, I have to make some life changes, but that’s when I’m most at peace,” she said.

True to form, Richards has not closed the door entirely on a return for season 14, either.

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t really know what’s next,” she said. “I’m open to many things.”

The season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesday, February 21, at 8 p.m. ET. The reunion episodes will air in three installments on the subsequent three Wednesdays. Episodes will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.