Surprise! Kylie Jenner is among the stars who make cameos in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for their new single, “WAP.”

The NSFW visual, which premiered on Friday, August 7, features Cardi, 27, and Megan, 25, strutting through a mansion in pink and yellow bodysuits, respectively, with long trains and evening gloves. Behind each door, they come across celebrities including Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto and Rubi Rose.

However, Jenner, 22, is the one who steals the show, making her way down the hallway in a cleavage-baring, leopard print bodysuit with a matching cape, gloves and boots.

The Colin Tilley-directed video is colorful and raunchy, showing Cardi and Megan lying in the sand surrounded by snakes, flashing their curves beside large cats and dancing in a shallow indoor pool.

“WAP” — which stands for “Wet Ass P–sy,” although the video uses the more radio-friendly “Wet and Gushy” — is the first song that Cardi has released in nine months. It is expected to be included on the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

“When you don’t put out music in nine months, people on social media will make you feel like you’re doing something bad or like you went away or this and that,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily on Friday. “Like, they will make you feel really down, like you ain’t s–t. … It just really meant a lot for everybody to be in this video. Like, this is a big, important video for me. It’s a big, important song. I feel like I’m back in 2017 ‘cause I haven’t put out a song in a long time. So, I feel like I’m rebirthing myself or something.”

Cardi explained that she “wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers” to appear in the video because she wanted to support other women in the industry.

“I feel like people be wanting to put female artists against each other,” she said. “It’s the people that be trying to do that s–t. … Every single time I feel like there’s a female artist that’s coming up, coming up, coming up and getting [their] mainstream moment, I always see little, slick comments like, ‘Oh, they taking over your spot. They taking over this, they taking over that.’ And it just makes me feel like, ‘Damn, why it had to be like that?’ Because I actually like shorty’s music a lot.”

Jenner, for her part, previously appeared in music videos by PartyNextDoor and her exes Tyga and Travis Scott.