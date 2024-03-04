Inspiration can strike at any moment. It can come in the shower. It can surprise you over coffee. Or, when you’re Lady Gaga, it can come right as you’re about to fall asleep.

With Gaga, 37, in full album mode, as she prepares her follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica, she gave her fans an update from her bedroom on Sunday, March 3. With her hair wrapped up and her brows bleached, the “Stupid Love” singer posted an Instagram selfie while sprawled out on her mattress.

“Xoxo night night,” she captioned the shot, adding that she was busy “writing lyrics in bed. Sleep tight.”

Gaga first hinted in January that she was working on her seventh solo studio album, sharing two Instagram photos that showed her inside a recording studio. Gaga sported a sweater dress, a pair of shin-high, lace-up chunky heels and black sunglasses in the dimly lit room. She captioned the photos with a black heart and a music note emoji, and that was enough to get the Little Monsters buzzing over new music.

Since then, Gaga has posted updates from the studio. On January 9, she shared a photo from the studio, telling her followers, “If anyone asks, I’m at church.” One month later, she was giving Bradley Cooper’s Maestro with her outfit. In snaps posted on February 8, Gaga wore a black vest and suit pants with a white dress shirt as she leaned over the piano. “Tik tok tik tok,” she captioned a second post showing her listening to some tracks.

“There’s a rat in the studio,” Gaga captioned a photo on February 14, which prompted a few fans to inexplicably question whether that meant “a Taylor Swift collab” was on its way. Fans have also speculated that Gaga and Beyoncé are making a sequel to their 2010 collaboration, “Telephone.”

When Beyoncé, 42, released “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” during Super Bowl LVIII (while subsequently announcing Renaissance Act II), fans noticed similarities between Bey’s teaser video and the end of the “Telephone” video. They also noticed that Gaga entered prison in the “Telephone” video on February 11, the same day that Beyoncé announced her new album.

Gaga’s last solo album was Chromatica, which included singles “Stupid Love,” “911,” and “Rain on Me,” her chart-topping collab with Ariana Grande. In 2021, Gaga released Love for Sale, her second and final collaborative album with Tony Bennett. Bennett died in 2023 at age 96 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gaga will appear on movie screens later this year in Joker: Folie à Deux, portraying Harley Quinn in the sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as the Clown Prince of Crime in the film, which will hit theaters on October 4.