Making the Little Monsters proud! Lady Gaga is no stranger to awards shows — the singer has rocked the stage at the Oscars, the Grammys and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Gaga, 32, has also won multiple awards in recent years, including Best Original Song at the 2019 Golden Globes for “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born.

“I just have to say, as a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter. These three incredible men … they lifted me up and supported me,” Gaga said as she took the stage to accept the Golden Globe with her fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt. She added: “Bradley [Cooper], I love you.”

Watch the video above to relive more of Gaga’s greatest awards show moments!

