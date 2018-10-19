Da-da-doo-doot-n, just dance! Lady Gaga’s longtime choreographer Richy Jackson couldn’t help but gush over the star’s fiancé, Christian Carino, and more in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Jackson, 39, who has collaborated with artists including Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj, says he’s excited to start working on the 32-year-old “Bad Romance” songstress’ highly anticipated Vegas residency: Lady Gaga Enigma. Calling it “unique” and something that has “never been done before,” the dancer explained: “I love to create, I love to reinvent, I love to try something new. The pressure isn’t [that] if I’m afraid I can’t do it. The pressure’s just, ‘How best can we do it? How best can I do it?’ That excites me. Let me say this … Gaga herself will always appear. It’s just how we do it is where the difference lies. She’ll always appear. She’s Gaga. She’s Lady Gaga.”

One fan little monsters can expect in Enigma’s audience? The NYC native’s 49-year-old love, Carino. (Us exclusively broke the news that the pair were engaged in November 2017). “He has come to [past] shows, and he’s very supportive,” Jackson gushed of the CAA agent, adding that everyone who knows Gaga becomes like family. “We are all people who came from a city where we never thought in a million years we’d be anywhere, doing any of this. We celebrate. We laugh, we cry. It’s just a really cool, collective family of good energy and artists, all rolled in together.”

Adding to her impressive list of accomplishments, the Grammy winner is receiving Oscar buzz for her performance as Ally in the Bradley Cooper-directed hit film, A Star Is Born.

“She’s a movie star right now,” Jackson told Us. “We’re seeing [Gaga] act and, in my opinion, this is different from what she’s done with American Horror Story. This is just another level she’s on. We’re in Ally right now. We’re in A Star is Born right now, [Gaga’s] a theater kid, so acting was part of her repertoire, part of her thing. I don’t know if she ever thought it’d become like this. I feel like it was in the stars and it was inevitable. As an artist, she’s always changing and sort of morphing into another vibe.”

Lady Gaga Enigma opens on December 28 at Park Theater, Park MGM, in Las Vegas.

