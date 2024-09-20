Lainey Wilson had to roll with the punches when a fan spit on her during a performance.

“Last year when we were on our headlining tour — when we were just on a club tour — somebody spit on me on stage,” Wilson, 32, recalled on the Wednesday, September 18, episode of the “Taste of Country Nights, On Demand” podcast.

Wilson initially thought about stopping the show to find the culprit, but ultimately decided against it., “I kept rolling,” she said. “I just kept rolling.”

The singer has continued to question the attendee’s behavior.

“First of all, I was like, ‘Why in the world would you buy a ticket and then go spit on somebody?’ But, also, there’s some mean people in the world. Also, they could have just been drunk and just being silly,” she continued. “It was weird. I saw it coming through the air. It was like I made eye contact with the spit and then it just lands on me and I’m just like, ‘I got a heart like a truck.”

Wilson is no stranger to dealing with unexpected situations while on stage. Earlier this year, Wilson suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she accidentally split her pants during her performance at the Faster Horses Country Music & Camping Festival.

“Y’all just about got a real show,” she quipped to concertgoers in July, according to social media footage. “There’s a first time for everything and I’m glad it was y’all that I split my pants wide open in front of. You can’t make that up! I’d have never known had my people back here not seen it.”

During the annual country festival, Wilson rocked a black leather vest and purple trousers. Wilson left the stage to change into a pair of jeans after the fashion issue.

“Alright. What’s going on Faster Horses? I got some new pants on,” she asked the crowd after her return to stage. “I’ll tell you what, try and put on some jeans when you sweating. It ain’t fun. You gotta jump in them things.”

Wilson’s performance came months after she earned her first Grammy for Best Country Album.

“It’s a blessing to get such a positive response from the fans and my industry peers,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “I’ve been working towards this for over a decade, so I’m excited to build on this energy for my upcoming tour and connect with fans all over the world. It doesn’t necessarily mean less stress, but it’s validating, to say the least.”

The country singer noted she was “so grateful and incredibly humbled” by all the love, adding, “I love to write, I love to perform, and I love to connect with people. That’s what fills my cup.”