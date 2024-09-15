Lainey Wilson shared what she knows about the last few episodes of Yellowstone season 5.

“What I’ve heard, it’s going to be a really great rest of season 5,” Wilson, 32, said during the Friday, September 13, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. The country star made her Yellowstone debut in the season 5 premiere as a musician named Abby, who goes on to have a romantic storyline with Ian Bohen’s character Ryan.

Wilson went on to praise series creator Taylor Sheridan as well, saying he had “been so good to [her]” after including one of her songs in the soundtrack to season 1 of Yellowstone.

“He put a song of mine [in] I believe it was season 1, episode 2, and really introduced my music to a lot of people who like that Western way of life,” she continued. “I had people come to my shows and be like, ‘I found your music through Yellowstone.’ So then I realized how important the soundtrack to that show really was, and how many people really paid attention to the music on that show.”

Sheridan, 53, created a character in the show specifically for Wilson named Abby after they became friends in 2018. “I just became friends with him and I guess he thought maybe I could be an actress, I don’t know,” she told “Chicks in the Office” on Friday. “I’ve been acting a fool my whole life, so that’s probably what it was.”

While Wilson did not consider herself an actor at the time, that didn’t stop her from taking the role on the popular Paramount Network series when it was offered to her. “I knew if it was any opportunity to share my music on a bigger platform, I 100% was like, ‘Sign me up, even though I don’t know what the hell I’m doing,’” she said.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful family of ranchers in Montana. The first half of the series’ fifth season concluded in January 2023, with the final episodes set to premiere on Sunday, November 10. Costner, 69, will not be part of the new episodes following his exit from the series last year.

Wilson, for her part, told reporters at the 2024 CMT Music Awards in April that she doesn’t expect to make a return for the second half of season 5. “I’ll be honest with you. I’d be shocked,” Wilson said at the time. “And I think how [Sheridan] writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go — I’ll be shocked. So, we’ll see what happens.”

In 2023, Wilson told Us Weekly that she would never give up music for acting, despite her small role in the Western drama series. “I will never not make songwriting my priority because the songwriting is what has given me all the rest of these opportunities,” she said.

Yellowstone season 5B premieres on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. ET.