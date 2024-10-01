Lala Kent stands by how she approached season 11 of Vanderpump Rules despite the backlash.

“Season 11 was my season where I’ve said it may not have been a high as far as the audience goes,” Lala, 34, said on the Monday, September 30, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “But season 11 for me was a personal high.”

Lala praised the “tremendous amount of growth” she showed on screen, adding, “I felt a tremendous amount of peace within myself, which has never really happened.”

After watching the season back, Lala stood by her actions. “Each season I can go through and pinpoint exactly where I was mentally,” she continued. “Season 11 was the first season where I’m like, ‘I am who I am right now. I got questions, but I feel that peace.’ It was great so I’m going to take that one into account as well.”

Lala caught backlash as season 11 of Vanderpump Rules aired on Bravo earlier this year. The newest episodes captured the aftermath of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and split from Ariana Madix. While Lala initially sided with Ariana, 39, she slowly started to question her costar throughout the season.

“I’m going to be real about Ariana. She coasts through every single f—king season. And we are asking you to have one conversation with Tom Sandoval — the guy you shoved down our throats for so many years,” Lala said on an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show in May. “That guy, who you still live with. We are asking you to have one conversation and you can’t do that?”

Lala specifically took issue with Ariana’s decision not to film with Sandoval, 42, during the season finale. According to Lala, every Vanderpump Rules castmember has had “tough conversations” — except Ariana. Many Bravo viewers, however, didn’t agree with Lala and called her out on social media for refusing to address her statements after the reunion special.

The reality star ultimately issued an apology to offended fans when she called some fans rabid on a past podcast episode.

“Filming this season was bittersweet,” Lala said on a May episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “Reliving it was — in my opinion — one of the most difficult things or difficult seasons that I’ve ever had. I stopped talking about this season because I have to be honest, I was seeing things on social [media].”

Lala walked back her criticism of the audience, adding, “I’ve made comments on this podcast I’m sure you remember that were not kind. And I think it’s no secret that I react off of emotion most of the time. I have always been that way. It gets me into a lot of trouble. It puts me into hot water.”

In the lengthy statement, Lala said she wanted to start fresh with fans. “It’s also made me have to apologize more than anyone should have to,” she added. “And not because of anybody else, but because I simply see something I don’t like, hear something I don’t like, and go for the jugular because I feel hurt.”

Lala has since clarified that she didn’t have any regrets about what took place on screen.

“It was hard this season. I was talking about things that we’ve all spoken about. And then when a camera comes up, everyone runs scared. I have Ariana, who I personally believe really forgot why she was catapulted into opportunity,” Lala claimed on a June episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast about Ariana’s various deals since the scandal. “Again, [I’m] so happy for you, but let’s not forget where we come from. None of us have anything without Vanderpump Rules. What we built outside of it, we should be very proud of.”