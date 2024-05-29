Lala Kent has broken her silence after receiving backlash for her behavior during season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Before we sign off on this episode, as you guys know, Vanderpump Rules season 11 has officially wrapped. It is bittersweet. Filming this season was bittersweet,” Lala, 33, said while wrapping up the Wednesday, May 29, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast.

The reality star said it wasn’t easy watching the episodes back.

“Reliving it was — in my opinion — one of the most difficult things or difficult seasons that I’ve ever had,” Lala admitted. “I stopped talking about this season because I have to be honest, I was seeing things on social [media].”

Vanderpump Rules returned to Bravo earlier this year, and Lala initially recapped the show on her podcast. Lala stopped early into season 11 after the Lake Tahoe trip where she decided to let go of her anger for Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of his cheating scandal with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

According to Lala, it was negative comments about her 3-year-old daughter, Ocean, that made her hit pause on the coverage.

“That made me extremely angry, and it started making me resent an audience that I have loved and adored for many years. And it wasn’t because of you guys talking about, I don’t want to say you guys, but some of you. It wasn’t about some of you talking about the season. That part I love,” she explained. “It was about the comments that were talking about me as a parent.”

Lala, who shares Ocean with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, defended her role as a mother.

“I don’t show Ocean on the show. I’m very protective of motherhood and Ocean and the bond that we have. She’s a very, very special child, and she’s always going to have the most sacred soft space in my heart because of what we went through together when she was seven months old,” she said in reference to her split from Randall, 53. “Originally, me not being able to have her on the show was not my choice. Two parents have to sign off on a child’s appearance on TV, and the other side was not about it. And I felt like that was okay because I got to hold this part of my life so close to my heart.”

After Lala saw viewers “coming” for her, she entered a “really, really dark” space.

“Not only do I have to be a mother to Ocean, I want to be a mother to Ocean, but I’m also having to create a very safe space in my body, physically, mentally, emotionally for the new baby that I’m creating,” Lala, who is expecting a second baby via IUI, continued. “Everything on the show is fair game. … I feel that me as a mother is completely off-limits. And when I see people talking about something they know nothing about, my blood starts to boil.”

Lala’s commentary came one day after the Vanderpump Rules reunion wrapped up on Tuesday, May 28. The third installment was divisive because of Lala’s digs at Ariana Madix about not pulling her weight. Fans were specifically not thrilled with Lala and Scheana Shay‘s behavior — both on and off screen.

“I’ve made comments on this podcast. I’m sure you remember that we’re not kind. And I think it’s no secret that I react off of emotion most of the time. I have always been that way. It gets me into a lot of trouble. It puts me into hot water,” Lala continued. “It’s also made me have to apologize more than anyone should have to. And not because of anybody else, but because I simply see something I don’t like, hear something I don’t like, and go for the jugular because I feel hurt.”

While reflecting on a recent podcast dig where she called fans “rabid,” Lala issued an apology.

“Usually my reality and my reality, they can coexist. This was the first season in my eight years of doing the show that my show reality and my reality could not coexist. They had to be so separate that if one touched the other, it took me out,” she detailed. “So what I want to do right now is focus on the facts of things. My feelings are not facts. But what I can tell you is this show is based on perspective. That’s a fact. The cast is going to have a perspective. The audience is going to have a perspective.”

Lala is coming to terms with the fact that cast and fans might not always “be in alignment” about what occurred on the show. Despite being at odds with the audience, Lala acknowledged that fans were the reason for her success.

“Because the cast having an opinion allows us to make a show, and the audience having an opinion allows us to make a show. The combination of those two things has allowed Vanderpump Rules to be a successful show for the past 11 years. Fact,” she noted. “I want you guys to know that this show is something I am extremely grateful for.”

The podcast host got emotional while issuing a thank you to the passionate viewers.

“This show is something I am extremely grateful for. It has allowed me to live a life that I really would sit at home in Utah and dream about. I love making this show,” she continued. “The opportunities that have come along with it. It’s not lost on me that the show got me the opportunities, but not only the show, you guys watching the show, you tuning in, you giving a s–t about the show. I am able to provide a beautiful life for not only myself but my family because of you guys.”

Lala said moments where she felt “hurt” contributed to negative comments on her end.

“I just wanted to thank you guys for being an incredible audience for the past eight years of my life on Vanderpump Rules,” she shared. “I really, really hope, even though we did not see eye to eye this season, that you guys enjoyed season 11 and know that I’m really grateful for you.”

Lala concluded: “I’ve been living in my own little bubble. But I would like to start addressing the questions that you guys have had for me all season, things that don’t make sense, and they don’t make sense for good reason. I understand. … Again, I love you. I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings at any point in time on this podcast.”

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is currently streaming on Peacock.