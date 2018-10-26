Landon Clements is not ashamed about anything in her past, including her failed marriage to James Maby. The former Southern Charm star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about posting a throwback wedding pic on Instagram on what would have been their 10th anniversary.

“I think it’s important because statistically 50 percent of people go through divorce. And I think it’s also important when you get divorced it doesn’t mean that you leave that family or you have to close that chapter of your life,” the 36-year-old told Us at the Sixth Annual UNICEF Masquerade Ball in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, October 25. “I still talk to my ex-husband and I have a step-daughter [Lola] and I’m still really close to his sister and mother.”

Clements split from Maby, who shares Lola with his ex-wife actress Stacey Dash, before she joined the cast of Southern Charm in 2015. She often spoke about putting her life back together after her divorce on the series.

“I just feel like a lot of people want to just close the door and pretend like the past never happened, but I think it’s really important to embrace the past because that’s the only way to really move forward and that’s what being an adult is,” the reality TV personality told Us on Thursday. “It’s like growing and learning and, you know, I’m just lucky that I got to experience so much life at a young age, and now it’s just sort of like trying to figure it all out once again. But that’s why I kind of posted it.”

Clements added that she picked a photo with her father because she’s “such a daddy’s girl.”

“I mean I’m just so close to him. It was funny because I was nervous to post it and then when I saw the response I was just like, literally moved to tears. It connected with so many people,” she explained to Us. “That was the goal and the hope. Lately, I’ve kind of been staying off of social media just because I’m not doing the show anymore and I kind of wanted to have more of a private life but you know that was a big monumental thing. I mean 10 years, really 12 years that we were together. I love Lola so much. … I just think it’s important to not shut your past out but to embrace it.”

She added: “And that’s what really made me feel confident in the decision to do that because it always makes you a little bit nervous to be vulnerable and open up about something so personal.”

Clements left Southern Charm in September 2017 after three seasons. The series, which also features Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo, is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

