‘Late Night’ Sneak Peek: Mindy Kaling Puts Her Dreams on the Line

Sometimes dreams come true … and then you get a wake up call! In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek, former chemical plant worker Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling) arrives at her dream job: writing for Tonight With Katherine Newbury.

Upon seeing the sign, she smiles. “I’ve spread my dreams under your feet. Tread softly, because you tread on my dreams,” she says with a smile on her face.

However, she gets cut short by a New York garbage man, literally slamming a bag in her face.

Of course, she’s brought in by Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson), who demands a female writer join the staff after her ratings drop.

Late Night is now playing in select theaters, everywhere Friday, June 14.

