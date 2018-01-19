Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon and Josh Efird are now happy parents of a beautiful daughter, but when Mama June Shannon’s daughter first informed her boyfriend that she was pregnant, he was not very excited!

“Me and Josh are about keeping our relationship light because you’ve always got to have fun,” Shannon, 17, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, January 19, episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot. “Josh is a lot of things, but mature, he ain’t. We don’t really like to talk about serious stuff, but I’ve got a feeling that’s going to change.”

When Efird realizes something is bothering her, he begs her to share. “There’s somebody else,” she begins as he gets very confused. Then she clarifies: “Like, they have two little legs, two little arms. I’ve got a bun in the oven, silly. I’m pregnant.”

Josh responds with, “Oh no,” before asking the cameras to give them some privacy. He later asks her, “This is real? This is really happening? This is not good. I can’t believe it.”

He then goes on to ask her repeatedly if she’s “100 percent” sure. She tells him she took eight pregnancy tests and he asks her to take eight more.

The couple would go on to welcome their first child, Ella Grace, on December 8, sharing the first photo of their daughter on Twitter. “Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” Shannon wrote. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

In August, the reality star opened up about he pregnancy in a video for fans, admitting she was very apprehensive about giving bright. “I’m really nervous about having a baby ’cause, I mean, it does have to come out of my hoo-ha,” she said in the video. “My baby daddy’s head is, like, the size of a freakin’ watermelon, so imagine trying to push a watermelon out of your vagina.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

