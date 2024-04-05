Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The freshman guard, 19, announced his decision via Instagram on Friday, April 5, adding that he will retain his collegiate eligibility and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Bronny came off the bench in his freshman season at USC, averaging 19 minutes per game and scoring just 4.8 points per contest.

“I had a year with some ups and downs but all added to growth for me as a man, student and athlete,” Bronny wrote. “I’ve made the decision to enter the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility and will also be entering the transfer portal.”

Bronny came to the Trojans as a four-star recruit, but a health scare in the preseason sidelined him until mid-December 2023. He suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session last July, caused by a congenital heart defect. He spent three days in the hospital.

“Thank you to USC for an amazing freshman year and as always thankful for my family, friends, doctors, athletic trainers and fans for their support,” Bronny added.

Though Bronny is not projected to be a first-round NBA Draft pick, it’s not unusual for underclassmen in his position to go through the pre-draft process anyway. He will be able to work out for professional teams to either try and improve his draft stock or to gain feedback on what he needs to do to improve as a prospect in future years.

If Bronny elects to return to college, it will likely not be at USC. Trojans coach Andy Enfield has taken the head coaching job at Southern Methodist University, with USC choosing ex-Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to replace him.

Despite his underwhelming stats, expect there to be plenty of suitors for Bronny at the college level. Many athletes at schools in power conferences have elected to “transfer down” to smaller colleges where they could take on bigger roles. Or, Bronny may simply find another major program where he is a better fit.

No matter where he ends up, if it’s in college, Bronny will bring plenty of publicity with him simply because of his name. He will also have no shortage of earning potential, with brands eager to capitalize on his celebrity for their own marketing campaigns. It might come down to where Bronny feels he can earn the most money.

Don’t expect a decision any time soon. Bronny has until June 16 to withdraw from the draft, and if he does return to school, will probably make several official visits before landing on a destination.