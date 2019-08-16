The cast of Driven stepped up like no other while filming. In September 2017, Judy Greer, Lee Pace, Jason Sudeikis and more of the cast were on location in Puerto Rico for the film when Hurricane Maria hit.

“It was completely devastating to the island, and it still is. So it was bananas coming back after that. It’s indescribable what we saw and what we were doing,” Greer, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively about the filming experience. “I think a lot of us were torn about going back and about shooting a movie there so soon and if that the right thing to do. I think it was, and I think we kept our promise to people and we provided jobs for people.”

She then explained that during their off days, they volunteering with local charities, including the International Medical Corps.

“We went and visited clinics all over the island,” the Detroit native continued. “I worked with this dog rescue called the Puerto Rico Dog Fund. I helped them get animals into cargo planes and off the island. We took animals we found on the street to veterinarians. Lee Pace took a kitten home from Puerto Rico! We found a little kitten wandering around base camp one day, and he took it home. There were so many animals everywhere. Not at all to say that our focus was them and not the people there, that wasn’t the case, but we were doing everything we could do.”

Overall, the Arrested Development alum views the entire movie-making experience as a humanitarian mission. “Every day off was spent helping someone,” she added. “It was a really terrible time in some ways but beautiful in some ways to see how people can come together and help each other. It was a really strange, unexpected experience.”

Driven hits theaters Friday, August 16.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

