If American Horror Story: Apocalypse is as good as Leslie Grossman and Adina Porter are promising, then viewers are in for a treat!

“It will be incredibly satisfying for the fans,” Grossman, 46, told Us Weekly exclusively at Entertainment Weekly and Fiji’s pre-Emmys party at The Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, September 15. “I promise, I promise, I promise. It’s not being oversold. The favorites will come back, and I think that the way the stories are connected are gonna be so satisfying for people who watched the show from the beginning.”

The eighth installment of the FX anthology series, which premiered on Wednesday, September 12, is a crossover between season 1, Murder House, and season 3, Coven. It brings back original cast members Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Taissa Farmiga, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott and Jessica Lange, among many others.

“I shoot scenes where I get chills,” said Grossman, who plays Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt. “I look and I see someone who’s so iconic and they’re doing something that I know people are going to flip out about. ‘Cause at the end of the day, I’m just a fan. I’m just lucky enough to get to be on the show.”

Grossman revealed that she was particularly starstruck by Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates and Paulson, 43. She said the entire cast even has a group text.

“There’s a lot of constant interaction,” she told Us. “We’re friends for real. We’re also very close with the hair and makeup people and the wardrobe people. It’s a family.”

Porter, 47, was equally excited to work with some of the original cast members, but her main focus remained on perfecting the script.

“What I’ve learned to do when I flip over the page and check in with what I’m doing is align with the vision of what the writers have talked about,” the actress, who plays Dinah Stevens on Apocalypse, told Us at Audi’s pre-Emmys celebration at Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Friday, September 14. “You kind of just step back and … you do your part and see how it all comes together. They’re a lot more creative than I am.”

Porter, who received an Emmy nomination this year for her role on American Horror Story: Cult, said she feels blessed to have a recurring role on a TV show.

“I spent a career being a guest star. I’m always kind of coming in and going out, coming in and going out,” she explained to Us on the red carpet at the Emmys on Monday, September 17. “This is my fourth season with American Horror Story, so it’s like coming back to family. It’s a really, really great feeling.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane, Emily Marcus and Christina Garibaldi

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!