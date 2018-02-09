Leslie Jones is back at it! The Saturday Night Live star, 50, began hilariously live-tweeting as the 2018 Winter Olympics kicked off in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Thursday, February 8.

Jones, whose 2016 Summer Olympics commentary went viral, began the day with a video of herself working out on a stationary bike while wearing full Team USA gear. “Where y’all [gon’] be tonight!! Cause I know where I’m gonna be! @Olympics,” she teased her followers.

Where y’all gone be tonight!! Cause I know where I’m gonna be! @Olympics pic.twitter.com/wMCD7OYp0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 8, 2018

The stand-up comedian did not disappoint when the games officially started later on Thursday, weighing in on the figure skaters’ outfits to the “dope” bedazzled headsets that commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski wore on the sidelines.

In one particularly funny tweet, Jones poked fun at German skater Paul Fentz’s clothing. “Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in,” she wrote, referring to the baby blue suspenders that the 25-year-old athlete wore over his button-down shirt and pants. In an accompanying video, she asked, “I’m just trying to figure out, how is he going to skate with suspenders on? That’s got to be uncomfortable! But look at that stance. Man, he’s like Michael Jackson!”

Um this might not be the outfit I would pick to skate in. pic.twitter.com/IBOcJ6Wogl — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

When Chinese figure skater Yan Han hit the ice, the comic was quick to point out that he stumbled. “When nobody told you there was ice on the floor,” she captioned a video of the snafu. Han, 21, appeared to have a runny nose at the end of his number due to the chilly temperature in South Korea. Again, Jones did not let it go unnoticed. “I’m gonna need a lot of Kleenex!!” she tweeted. “Are they a sponsor there!”

When nobody told you there was ice on the floor. pic.twitter.com/stZfxPV5pE — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

I’m gonna need a lot of Kleenex!! Are they a sponsor there! pic.twitter.com/E9SEJuxif0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

NBC announced in January that the Emmy nominee joined the network’s coverage of the Olympics as a contributor. She will attend events, meet with athletes and share her commentary both online and on TV.

See more of her tweets below!

I’m sorry is the women better then men in skating. Cause back in the day you didn’t see all this falling. Johnny weir wouldn’t fall. pic.twitter.com/9PIndHJ7zh — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Slay all day USA!!’ pic.twitter.com/e6nVa84vpn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

How I dive in my bed at night lmao!! pic.twitter.com/8ILajHGr5Z — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

You can tell they are a couple pic.twitter.com/yRAC5496eg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

Wish I could ice skate but I don’t want to die. pic.twitter.com/0OfQtjmHbW — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 9, 2018

