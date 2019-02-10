Lifetime Announces ‘Harry and Meghan’ Movie Sequel, Casting New Actors

Lifetime is looking for new actors to play Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year’s Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance.

The network announced the news during the Television Critics Association tour on Sunday, February 10.

“Now recently we heard a rumor that our favorite overseas royal couple, Harry and Meghan, are going to have a baby and so what better way to celebrate than with a sequel to our hit film that will air this spring,” A+E president of programming Rob Sharenow told reporters, according to The Wrap.

Sharenow added that the production team will be casting new actors to play the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because “unfortunately our original royal couple, Murray [Fraser] and Parisa [Fitz-Henley] are not available. So more news to come on who will take their crowns.”

There’s no word if the actors who played Duchess Kate and Prince William — Laura Mitchell and Burgess Abernethy — will also be recast.

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance debuted on Lifetime on May 13 — six days before the couple tied the knot at Windsor Castle in England — and told the story of the prince and the Suits star’s courtship, from being set up by friends on a blind date to their secret getaway in Botswana at the start of their relationship to their romantic engagement.

The new movie, which has the working title of Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, will follow their love story and, according to Lifetime, pull “back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage.”

Production on the new film is set to start later this month in Vancouver. It will debut this spring on Lifetime — just in time for their first wedding anniversary and the arrival of the royal couple’s first child.

