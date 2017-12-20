Lil Peep’s mom, Liza Womack, released a music video for his song “Save That S–t” on Wednesday, December 20, one month after the rapper died of a fentanyl overdose.

“It’s been a hard time for all of us who loved Gus and we are going through the process of coming to terms with our loss,” Lisa said in a statement to the British newspaper Metro, using her late son’s real name, Gustav Åhr. “Peep would have wanted his collaborators to move forward with his plan for the release of music and visuals in 2018 as he had originally intended. So today, we are starting that process by releasing the video for ‘Save That S–t.’”

The video, which was directed by Lil Peep’s close friends and collaborators Mezzy and Heavy Rayn, opens with the onscreen text, “In loving memory of my son Gus.” It features behind-the-scenes footage of the Long Island, New York, native, in addition to clips from his live performances.

“The ultimate goal here to me is to do anything that we can to spread Gus’ music and to color inside of the lines he created through his art,” Mezzy told Metro.

Lil Peep was found dead on his tour bus on November 15 ahead of a scheduled concert in Tucson, Arizona. A subsequent toxicology report revealed that he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, which is a highly addictive opioid commonly used after surgeries, and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. He was 21.

