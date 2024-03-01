Lil Wayne Claims He Was ‘Treated Like S–t’ at a Lakers Game Because He Trashed Anthony Davis

Did Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers get revenge on Lil Wayne?

Wayne, 41, apparently didn’t have a great time watching the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Washington Wizards on Thursday, February 29. “Wow!” he posted via X. “Got treated like s–t at the Laker game just now, but I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either [because] of what I said [about Anthony Davis] or simply [because] they don’t [f–k with me].”

Wayne said that he’d been getting that cold shoulder “vibe” from the Lakers organization, “so [it’s] all good. I get it. F–k em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it.” Wayne didn’t go into detail about how the Lakers allegedly mistreated him during this game

This apparent falling-out between Wayne and the Lakers may be from what he said during a November 2023 episode of FS1’s Undisputed, where he often appears on the panel to share his sports knowledge. When reflecting on the Lakers’ prospects heading into the 2023-24 season, Wayne said he felt “good” about the team’s chances at securing the title. But he added that “if the Lakers want to be a championship team, and in the future as well, you got to get rid of AD.”

When asked why the Lakers had to part ways with Davis, 30, to be contenders, Wayne said it was “because he’s AD, plain and simple. Get rid of him and get some good players. We don’t even need a superstar. We got LeBron [James] over there.”

When Wayne appeared on the show on February 2, he walked back the idea of trading Davis, saying that the Lakers wouldn’t be able to find anyone to “replace what he can do” on the court.

Wayne sat courtside for the Lakers’ December 28 game against the Charlotte Hornets and seemingly had a good time alongside his sons, Dwayne, 15, Kameron, 14, and Neal, also 14.

Wayne shares his sons with three different women: Dwayne with Sarah Vivan, Kameron with Lauren London and Neal with Nivea Hamilton. The rapper is also the father of a 25-year-old daughter, Reginae, whom he shares with his ex-wife Antonia “Toya” Johnson.